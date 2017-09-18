Formula 1 Singapore organisers investigating illegal race track entry, bribery claim

SINGAPORE: Organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix are investigating a reported breach of track security at the event over the weekend.

This comes after a photo posted on Facebook on Sunday (Sep 17) showed a couple standing on the F1 race track.



The post read: "3am in the morning. Bribed the security guard to let us onto the track. He not only agreed, he took the photo. Non F1 fans won't understand this, but most of us will."



A Singapore GP spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that it is working with the security agency that had been assigned to that area of the track to investigate the claim.



"The safety of our patrons is of utmost priority and we view allegation(s) of bribery seriously," the spokesperson added.



Sunday's final saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton claim victory after a dramatic rain-hit race. Three drivers crashed out just after the start of the race, and only 12 drivers finished.



