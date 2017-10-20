Formulating policies that will 'benefit all' a key challenge for every country: S Iswaran

SINGAPORE: The pace of global economic change, as well as trends like digitalisation, will create opportunities but also cause "dislocations" for both firms and workers, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran on Friday (Oct 20).

"The challenge for every nation is to formulate a policy response to seize these new opportunities, mitigate the disruption to jobs and industries and ensure inclusive economic growth that can benefit all," Mr Iswaran said at the 2017 Singapore Economic Policy Forum.

He noted that while the Singapore Government’s policies, which are aimed at internationalising and embracing technological change, are supported by "sound economic theory", they could also lead to other concerns.

“An open and accommodative stance towards global markets and technological change does not only bring opportunity – it is also a source of greater competition and may cause some in society to be left behind," he said.

STAGNATION OF INCOMES

Mr Iswaran outlined two key challenges against this backdrop – the stagnation of incomes, as well as different levels of productivity among firms.

He noted that technological changes and increasing global integration have had an impact on the middle-skilled in developed economies, because it reduces their share of income significantly.



To address this problem, Mr Iswaran said there is a need to develop deep skills in the workforce and that this can be done through the SkillsFuture initiatives that focus on the development of industry-relevant skills rather than a “pursuit of paper qualifications”.



The Government has implemented SkillsFuture initiatives and Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) to ensure that growth is accessible to all, said Mr Iswaran.

“Going forward, we must ensure that as technologies and business models change, our workers continue to be equipped with the skills needed to stay relevant," he said.



For example, the SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative which helps working adults to be deployed on quality overseas assignments, and IE Singapore’s Go Southeast Asia Award for final year undergraduate students, will help to develop regional experience that is increasingly in demand.



VARYING LEVELS OF PRODUCTIVITY AMONG FIRMS



On the issue of raising the capabilities and productivity firms, Mr Iswaran said this requires supporting enterprises in adopting new technologies, scaling up and narrowing the productivity gap.



“Such support is especially important for our SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) who individually have limited resources, but collectively employ a large proportion of our workforce and are important determinants of growth and incomes," he said.



For example, the SME Go Digital programme launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the upcoming SME Digital Tech Hub will encourage and assist SMEs in understanding and adopting relevant tech solutions for their businesses.



Mr Iswaran said the rapid growth of the Association of South-east Asian Nations presents significant opportunities for Singapore.



Noting that the Asian economy is projected to grow by 6.4 per cent this year, compared to the 2 per cent figure for advanced economies, he added that companies need to position themselves to leverage this.



He highlighted that Government agencies have worked together with Trade Associations and Chambers, unions and businesses to develop Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) for 23 industries across Singapore's economy, from retail to precision engineering.



These ITMs are tailored to tailored to the needs of each industry, to help drive productivity and innovation, invest in skills and promote internationalisation, said Mr Iswaran.



So far, nine ITMs have already been launched as of Oct 20, and the Singapore Government will roll out the remaining 14 within the 2017 financial year.

