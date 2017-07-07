Fountains, lasers, and a PM Lee cameo: Man stages spectacular proposal for girlfriend at Sentosa

SINGAPORE: Marriage proposals are often emotional events but for one Singaporean, he turned on the waterworks, quite literally.

Pan Zhengxiang surprised his girlfriend Sophia Yang, both 33, on Friday evening (Jul 7) by asking her to marry him during a water and laser show at Sentosa. The proposal included a 28m-tall fountain, a multimedia projection and even a cameo from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



"I thought that this proposal should not just be a one 'I do' moment," Mr Pan told Channel NewsAsia. "I wanted her to enjoy the whole process."

That process was an elaborate one meticulously planned by Mr Pan. The couple were at the Wings of Time outdoor night show at Sentosa and when it show ended, the words "Hi Sophia Yang" flashed on a signboard.

Mr Pan led his girlfriend up onto the stage and started his proposal in front of the audience, which turned out to include the couple's relatives and friends.

After a speech and a singalong session of JJ Lin songs - Ms Yang's favourite singer - a group of his friends carried a huge box on stage, from which heart-shaped balloons flew out, revealing a ring box which Mr Pan took out.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On an LED signboard carried by the group of 20 friends, the words "will you marry me" flashed at the back of the stage.

"Just as she thought that was the 'I do' moment - she was wrong," Mr Pan said. Ms Yang was told to look in the direction of a 28m-tall water fountain which was used as a backdrop to project a video message from the couple's parents.

It ended with a video of Mr Pan. He then knelt down and proposed on stage.

As for Ms Yang, she said yes.

Videos were projected onto the fountain at Sentosa. (Image: Pan Zhengxiang)

But that's not all. After the event - which lasted for about an hour - Mr Pan had yet another surprise. The group walked to the iFly Singapore building, which screened a 15-minute video montage of the couples' friends, family and anniversary highlights on a giant billboard on its facade.

Among the well-wishers was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who recorded a video message wishing the couple a happy marriage. Mr Pan, who is active in community service, had met PM Lee when he was invited to showcase an outreach technology programme he helped to develop.

"Congratulations Zhengxiang and Sophia. May you have many happy years together," PM Lee said in his video message.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent his best wishes to Mr Pan and Ms Yang. (Image: Pan Zhengxiang)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Pan. (Photo: Pan Zhengxiang)

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Mr Pan said he wanted the proposal to be something Ms Yang could "remember for her lifetime". The pair have been dating for about 11 years, and Sentosa was where they met while helping to organise a community carnival.

"It was a very creative and touching moment I have never imagined would happen in my life," said Ms Yang.

Group photo of the proposal event at Sentosa. (Photo: Pan Zhengxiang)

It took Mr Pan a while month to plan the proposal event. Being a PhD student at Nanyang Technological University focusing on technology, he said he really wanted the proposal to include new media elements.

"I wanted to create something for her that (was a first in) Singapore, nobody has done in Singapore."