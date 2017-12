SINGAPORE: Four people were injured after a lorry overturned at Ang Mo Kio outside Nanyang Polytechnic on Monday (Dec 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Avenue 8 at about 2.10pm.





Four people suffered minor injuries, SCDF said.



Video of the accident scene shows police officers directing traffic at the junction as the lorry was towed away on Monday afternoon.

(Photo: Telegram / SGRoad Blocks & Traffic Watch)

