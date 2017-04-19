Four Leaves bakery stops selling sausage products after maggots reportedly found in bun

SINGAPORE: The Four Leaves bakery chain has stopped selling all products using sausages in all their outlets after maggots were reportedly found in a sausage bun from one of their stores.

Facebook user Ms Ivy Yeo on Monday (Apr 17) shared a photo and videos showing maggots crawling in a sausage bun allegedly bought for her son from a Four Leaves outlet at Hougang Mall.



In a later update on Tuesday, she said that her son had gone to the doctor's and was referred to hospital, and is resting at home now.



In a statement on Wednesday, Four Leaves director Koji Tanabe apologised for the incident.



"We are taking a very serious view towards this incident. We have since stopped selling all products using sausages in all our outlets," Mr Tanabe said.



"All Four Leaves' buns, including the mini chicken sausage buns, are freshly baked daily. and unsold buns will be donated or thrown away on the same baking day; we do not sell overnight buns in any of our outlets."



He said that the company was working closely with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the bakery chain's suppliers to carry out a thorough investigation.



"We have been using the same brand of sausage for many years, and this is the first time we have encountered this problem," he added.

NEA said that it inspected the outlet following the incident and did not find any hygiene lapses.

“We have inspected the implicated food shop following the feedback, and our investigations have shown that the sausage buns are prepared daily at the outlet in batches to maintain its freshness,” said NEA in a statement on Wednesday.

“There were no hygiene lapses found in the handling and preparation of the sausage buns,” it added. “The premises was well maintained and had no evidence of pests. All the food handlers were also found observing good food and personal hygiene practices.”

It said it would continue to monitor the outlet.