Four margarine spreads wrongly labelled as zero trans fat: CASE

SINGAPORE: Trans fat was detected in four margarine and vegetable oil-based spreads sold in Singapore, despite the products being labelled as zero trans fat, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Friday (Mar 10).

The four spreads are Flora Light (500g), Flora Original (500g), Sunny Meadow Spread with Canola Oil (500g) and Sunny Meadow Spread with Olive Oil (500g), the consumer watchdog said.

Under the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore’s (AVA) rules, food that has less than 0.5 per cent of trans fat may be labelled “trans fat free”. They cannot be labelled as zero trans fat unless they have none.

The exact amount of trans fat should still be indicated on the food label and not rounded down to zero, said a CASE statement.

CASE said it has shared the findings with AVA, which will investigate the matter.

The study, commissioned by CASE last July, tested 20 common household margarine and vegetable oil-based spreads sold in Singapore.

The trans-fat levels in all 20 samples were found to be within the statutory limit of 2 per cent. However, some samples had a higher trans-fat content than declared, CASE said.

“We sought clarification from the relevant manufacturers and/or importers. In so far as the manufacturers and/or importers were able to substantiate their declared values, the differences between their declared values and our test results can be attributed as variance due to sample handling and analytical methodology,” said the association’s president Lim Biow Chuan.

CONSUMPTION OF TRANS FAT ASSOCIATED WITH HIGHER RISK OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

Trans fat is produced as a by-product in the industrial manufacture of margarines and vegetable oil-based spreads.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the consumption of trans fat raises the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Research suggests that a high LDL cholesterol level increases an individual’s risk of developing heart diseases. The consumption of trans fat has also been associated with a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, CASE added.

“We encourage all consumers to take into consideration the trans-fat content in the composition and/or ingredients that make up the spread by checking the food label when shopping,” Mr Lim said.

Consumers are also encouraged to choose spreads with the Healthier Choice Symbol administered by the Health Promotion Board, he said.