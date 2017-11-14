Four men arrested for using fake passes to Ed Sheeran concert

SINGAPORE: Four men were arrested for allegedly using fake passes to access a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium, said police on Monday (Nov 13).



Police said they received a report on Sunday that the men, aged between 30 and 60, were using fake passes to pass off as authorised personnel at the concert.



Channel NewsAsia understands that they were attending the concert by singer songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The men escorted unsuspecting concert-goers into the event venue and charged an entry free of between S$150 and $300.



Three of the men will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of cheating. If found guilty, the men would face a jail term of up to three years and/or be fined.



Investigations are still ongoing against the 60-year-old man, police added.

