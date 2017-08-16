Four new High Court judges appointed

SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioners Thean Pik Yuen Valerie, Hoo Sheau Peng, Debbie Ong Siew Ling and Aedit Abdullah have been appointed judges of the High Court, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Their appointments, which were made by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will take effect on Sep 30, according to the press release.

With the appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 22 judges, including five Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice, four Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges, PMO said.