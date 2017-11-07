Four teens arrested for motorcycle theft

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers suspected of stealing a motorcycle, which they later returned, were arrested this week, police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, the four teenagers are also believed to be involved in a series of other vehicle thefts in Tampines, the police said.

A man reported on Sunday (Nov 5) that his motorcycle, which was parked at a Tampines multi-storey car park, had been tampered with and his helmet was missing.

Police investigations found that a group of teenagers had taken the motorcycle and later returned it to its original parking lot.

The youths, aged between 16 and 17, were arrested at Tampines Central Park and along Tampines Avenue 4 on Monday and Tuesday.

If convicted, they may each be jailed up to seven years and fined.

