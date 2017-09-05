Free groceries for kind shoppers who help woman short of cash

SINGAPORE: A woman fumbles for cash, holding up the queue at the supermarket as she tries to pay for her groceries, but she is S$2 short.

Would you switch to another queue or give the woman the cash to buy what she needs?

A video posted on Gold 905's Facebook page on Monday (Sep 4) presented the dilemma to unsuspecting shoppers at Tampines' Giant Hypermart.

The social experiment conducted by the radio station in mid-August showed that the spirit of generosity is alive and well in Singapore.

Just as the hapless woman, really an actress, was about to leave her items behind, many shoppers who were waiting in line offered to top up the remaining S$2.

In turn, they had their groceries paid for, and were surprised by Gold 905 deejays Mike Kasem, Vernetta Lopez, Mike Kasem, Chris Ho, William Xavier and Denise Tan.

"She needs all her groceries, so I paid for her. Otherwise, she has to come back again," said a woman shopper who did not hesitate to lend her hand to the lady in need.

Another woman - who was not waiting in the same line - went out of her way to cover the S$2.

PUNCHING OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE

"These people came out of their queue, they popped out to help," Lopez told Channel NewsAsia. "It's really special when people punch out of that comfort zone to help one another."

Lopez added that the team was inspired by a similar experiment done in New Zealand by The Co-operative Bank, where generous shoppers stepped up to help an elderly man who was a couple of dollars short to pay for his groceries.

The Singapore video has chalked up more than 200,000 views and was shared more than 3,800 times on Facebook. Deejay Kasem said that the team was "amazed" by how the video has gone viral.

"When you're in this (media) industry, you want to find something that'll go viral ... but look at how much interest this (people doing nice things for one another) generates," Kasem said.

This is the second time Gold 905 has conducted its Make Someone's Day campaign at a grocery store. In early March, the team offered to pay for groceries of various shoppers spontaneously, triggering a range of reactions.

But for the more recent video, Kasem said the team wanted to up the ante to see if members of the public would step up to do kind deeds for one another.

Deejays William Xavier and Denise Tan rewarding a generous shopper for his kindness. (Photo: Gold 905)

Deejays Xavier and Tan were also seen in the video tracking down a couple who had helped the lady. When the deejays insisted on paying for couple's groceries, they looked happy but embarrassed.

"When viewers see someone having a rough day and how people make an effort to make it better - just looking at the reaction makes it all worth it," Kasem said.

Commenting on what she learnt from the experiment, Lopez said that one cannot be too quick to judge a person.

"No matter how grumpy or disinterested someone looks, you just cannot assume," she said. "Personally I've learnt to always choose kindness first, in whatever situation you're in."

"This reminds everyone that kindness is a currency," Lopez added.