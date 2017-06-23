Free MRT rides in pre-peak hours extended as council reviews scheme

SINGAPORE: Free pre-peak travel and off-peak pass trials for Singapore's train network have been extended until the end of 2017 as the Public Transport Council (PTC) reviews the schemes, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on Friday (Jun 23).

The free pre-peak travel and off-peak pass trials were supposed to end on Jun 30 and Jul 4 this year, respectively. They were first introduced in 2013 and 2015 to incentivise off-peak travel on public transport, MOT said.

The Transport Ministry said that other than these two schemes, several other measures to enhance public transport capacity such as the addition of new MRT lines, trains and buses have also been implemented.

Given recent enhancement to the public train and bus systems, MOT said it was "timely to take stock and review the effectiveness and continued necessity of the (trials)".

The ministry has therefore asked the PTC to review the trials, which it will do in parallel with the fare review exercise later this year with findings to be announced by the end of 2017, it said.

