Free rides on Downtown Line on first two days of DTL3 opening

SINGAPORE: Commuters will be able to travel for free along the entire Downtown Line (DTL) on Oct 21 and Oct 22 to mark the opening of DTL3.

They will still need to tap in and out of the fare gates, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 19).

For passengers who are making a train transfer from other lines, they will also get to travel for free on the DTL leg of the journey. All they have to do is to remember to tap out at the interchange station, then back in again, LTA explained.

However, for commuters transferring at Bukit Panjang, Newton or Tampines station, there will be dedicated fare gates for them to tap back in, as passengers have to pass through a public area outside the fare gates to change lines.



Station staff will be available at the three stations to guide passengers on those days, and posters will be put up to direct them to the designated fare gates, added LTA.



DTL3, which spans 21km, is the longest stretch of the DTL. The 16 stations include Fort Canning, Bencoolen, Jalan Besar, Ubi, Bedok Reservoir, Tampines West, Tampines, Tampines East and Upper Changi.

