Free-roaming chickens culled due to health and safety concerns, not noise: AVA

SINGAPORE: Following debate over the recent culling of free-roaming chickens at Sin Ming, the director-general of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), Dr Yap Him Hoo, said the birds were put down due to concerns over public health and safety and not because of complaints over noise.

"The risk of free-roaming chickens in Singapore being exposed to bird flu is real and significant, as we are a stopover node for migratory wild birds," wrote Dr Yap in a letter published by the TODAY newspaper on Monday (Feb 13).



AVA had earlier said it culled 24 chickens in the Sin Ming area after getting about 20 complaints from residents last year, largely about noise.



Dr Yap stated: "The noise issues only serve to bring attention to the relatively high numbers of free-roaming chickens in certain areas, which in turn raise the risk of exposure to bird flu in these localities."

His letter is reproduced below:

