French President Francois Hollande to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: French President Francois Hollande will make a two-day state visit to Singapore starting Sunday (Mar 26).

This is the first state visit to Singapore from France, and reciprocates President Tony Tan Keng Yam’s state visit to France in 2015, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media statement on Saturday evening.



An official welcome ceremony will be held for Mr Hollande on Sunday, followed by a courtesy call on Dr Tan. The Singapore President will host a state banquet on the same evening.



On Monday, Mr Hollande will meet and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



Mr Hollande will also deliver the 40th Singapore Lecture, titled “France and Singapore, Strategic Partners in a Fast-Changing World”, which will be moderated by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies.



In addition, Mr Hollande, along with Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan, will launch a joint venture between CMA CGM and PSA to operate four mega container berths at the new Pasir Panjang Terminal.



President Hollande will also deliver the opening address at the Singapore-France Innovation Forum, which is jointly organised by the Agency of Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the French Embassy in Singapore.



"President Hollande’s visit will reaffirm the excellent and multifaceted bilateral relations between Singapore and France, as reflected in the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership issued in October 2012," said MFA. "The visit will also strengthen cooperation in innovation, a priority area in the growth strategies of both countries."



Mr Hollande will be accompanied by Minister of Defence Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie Jean-Marie Le Guen, Minister of State for the Industry, Digital Sector and Innovation Christophe Sirugue, senior officials and a business delegation, MFA said.