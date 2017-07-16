Friend of missing Singaporean diver crowdfunds to further search efforts

SINGAPORE: A family friend of missing Singaporean diver Rinta Mukkam has turned to members of the public to help raise funds to further search and rescue efforts.

On Saturday (Jul 15) – two days after Ms Mukkam was reported missing after going on a diving trip near Indonesia’s Komodo Island – Mr Srinesh Balakrishnan started campaigns on crowd gogetfunding and Give.Asia “to pay for further air and sea search support”.

Mr Balakrishnan aims to raise S$350,000 in total, adding that it costs US$60,000 (S$82,000) a day to book a helicopter to conduct search operations from the air.

Nearly 700 netizens have raised more than S$120,000 across both platforms as of Sunday evening.

In an update on Give.Asia on Sunday, Mr Balakrishnan thanked contributors for their support so far, but noted that search and rescue efforts have been without success.

“So far the first day of air search has turned up naught with Ms Rinta still missing at sea. The family have managed to secure the Helicopter services for continued search effort that has resumed earlier today. We hope and pray she is found,” he wrote.