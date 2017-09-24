Friends and family pay last respects to Pradip Subramanian

SINGAPORE: Friends and family of Pradip Subramanian paid their last respects to the bodybuilder at his wake on Sunday (Sep 24) afternoon, before his cremation at Mandai Columbarium.

The 32-year-old president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Singapore died after taking on YouTube personality Steven Lim in a Muay Thai match at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday. He joined the fight at the last minute after singer Sylvester Sim withdrew from the match due to insurance issues.



According to a preliminary medical report released by the Singapore General Hospital, Subramanian had a suffered cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing, AFC Holding Singapore said in a statement on Sunday. It added that the final medical report would be released in 30 to 60 days.

Footage of the fight showed Subramanian taking several blows to the head before the referee brought the match to an end by technical knockout. Though he was still standing immediately after the match, he was later sent to Singapore General Hospital where he died around 9pm.



"He just wanted to promote a sport and he died," said Raveen Naidul, a fellow bodybuilder and friend of Subramanian for about eight years. "We love him for what he gave us, and I think a lot of people understood that he was definitely a pivotal person - socially and fitness-wise. So it's a great loss for all of us."



MP Amrin Amin visits Pradip Subramanian's wake on Sunday (Sep 24). (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

Family members also described Subramanian as a jovial and friendly character.



"Even when he saw me from afar, he would shout 'mamaa, mamaa' (uncle, uncle)," said Venu Gopal, an uncle of the deceased. "No matter how big a crowd, he would grab me by the shoulders. I liked it."



Another uncle Roger N R said he was in shock at the turn of events.



"I don't really know why he got involved in this fight, and it's a great loss," said Roger.



"Three, four days back he came to me, he told me that he's not going to be involved in any fight. He told me - I don't know who - someone wanted him to go into the ring and fight. He told me that he was unwell, he doesn't want to fight and that he wanted to just concentrate on the bodybuilding and weightlifting."



"I don't know what happened - we want the authorities (to do something about it)," he added. "We want to seek legal address, just to find out what really happened."



Vice President of WBPF Singapore Andrew Johnson told Channel NewsAsia that a bodybuilding competition will be held in honour of Subramanian on Sunday at Marina Bay Sands, with the blessings of Subramanian's father.



The Asia Fighting Championship Physique Championships, originally scheduled for today, were initially cancelled by organisers out of respect for Subramanian.