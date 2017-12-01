From 'karaoke-in-a-box' to Thai cuisine - new vending machine cluster opens at JCube shopping mall

SINGAPORE: People in Jurong now have a new place to get their vending machine fix, with the opening of a new self-service "vending machine cluster" at #PlayatJCube The Corner in JCube shopping mall.

Customers at the new "lifestyle zone" - which launched on Friday (Dec 1) - can buy food, knick-knacks and clothes or even sing karaoke - all from a vending machine.

In addition, Thai food fans will also be able to try out dishes created by Thai chef Jeeraphon Ritthep, who has previously cooked for the Thai royal family.

His signature dishes - such as stir-fried basil chicken with green curry fried rice and green curry prawn with rice - will be available from seven Chef-in-Box hot food vending machines.

Though it has launched vending machine cafes in places such as Anchorvale Drive, this is the first shopping mall the brand has operated in.

Its vending machines will provide JCube customers with halal-certified meals priced from S$3.50 to S$7 per item.

Chef-in-Box also announced the launch of three new Christmas dishes - pumpkin soup, roast beefballs with pumpkin and potato and turkey stew with chestnut and brussels sprouts.



Turkey stew with chestnut and brussel sprouts (L) and roast beefballs with pumpkin and potato. (Photos: Chef-in-Box).

These will be available at all VendCafe outlets and its website from Dec 6 until the end of the month.

Speaking at Friday's launch, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann said the launch comes at a time when the food and retail industry needs to find new ways to engage customers.

"Today’s launch of the vending machine cluster is timely, as it combines both productive technology and an innovative retail concept to overcome space and manpower constraints," she said.

Those looking for entertainment can also try out local company U-Star Singapore's M-Bar karaoke-in-a-box, added Ms Sim, where they can enjoy quick singing sessions in their own booths.

These performances are automatically recorded and can then be shared on social media.