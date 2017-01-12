From S$20 works to Instagram heaven: 5 reasons to check out Art Stage Singapore 2017

SINGAPORE: As Singapore Art Week shifts into high gear this week, it’s time to immerse yourself in art. And at Art Stage Singapore, which is one of the highlights, you’ll definitely have plenty of opportunity for this.

Now in its seventh edition, the annual art fair runs until Jan 15 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and features artworks brought in by 131 galleries from 27 countries.

And with the cloud of uncertainty looming over the global art market this year, the fair’s Southeast Asian Forum section is also highlighting some timely issues regarding art and money, which will include a series of lectures such as, well, The Future Of Art And Money.

We see no reason why you should skip one of the most highly-anticipated events in the local art scene. But in case you still need some convincing, here are five reasons why you should drop by Art Stage Singapore 2017.

1. YOU CAN ‘KAYPOH’ AND SEE WHAT SINGAPORE'S COLLECTORS OWN

Ever wondered what serious art collectors in Singapore hang in their homes? Check out the mini-section Expose to satisfy your inner kaypoh. Here, six Singapore-based collectors are showcasing pieces from their collection. Don’t dismiss this - unlike their more flamboyant counterparts in the region, Singapore’s collectors are a notoriously private bunch who, as fair founder Lorenzo Rudolf quipped, “prefer to hide”.

On display are 20 artworks from six collectors, comprising pieces by artists from the region and beyond. If you’re also a film buff, heads up: Among them are neon light pieces by video artist Steve McQueen, most famously known these days for directing the Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave.





2. YOU CAN WATCH A LIVE PERFORMANCE TAKING PLACE

Most of the art seen at fairs are, of course, objects - such as paintings and sculptures. But there will sometimes be one or two artists performing. At the Southeast Asia Forum section, Filipino artist Carlos Celdran will be performing Livin’ La Vida Imelda once a day, in the afternoons, during the duration of the fair.

In his one-hour “walking performance,” he’ll be selecting artworks at the fair to build a story that looks back to the 1970s in the Philippines. Celdran has been known to do walking tours that are as colourful as they are informative, and for this one, he’ll be playing disco music and wearing bell bottom jeans.





3. YOU CAN CATCH ARTISTS CREATING WORK BEFORE YOUR VERY EYES

Want your art experience a bit more raw? Head for the 1 Projects booth to catch Vietnamese artist Richard Streitmatter-Tran and Thai artist Prasert Yodkaew hard at work creating a site-specific installation made from unfired clay. Its centerpiece is a throne, surrounded by all sorts of Buddhist figures and surreal images - and they’ll be working on it throughout the fair. “This is probably the only gallery here that’s not selling art,” quipped Streitmatter-Tran, before continuing their masterpiece. “We’ve still got a lot of clay left at the back.”





4. YOU CAN BUY ART WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK

Let’s face it - most of us go to Art Stage Singapore to simply admire the art, the majority of which is beyond most people’s budgets. But short of haggling for a 90 per cent discount on that really cool-looking painting with shocked gallerists, you can check out yet another installation at the Southeast Asia Forum - a vending machine dispensing S$20 artworks.

It’s a work by Malaysian artist Ivan Lam and in it, you’ll find small, limited edition prints in Perspex boxes made by other artists. According to the artist, it’s a way of working around the often exclusive nature of art fairs.

Meanwhile, over at Mizuma Gallery, the Indonesian husband-and-wife duo Indieguerillas are selling pins, socks and shirts, with prices ranging from S$16 to the mid-S$200s. The playful group have got a quirky bicycle-meets-bed installation outside the fair entrance, too.





5. YOU CAN TAKE PHOTOS FOR YOUR INSTAGRAM. LOTS OF THEM.

Finally, what better place to take really nice looking photos for your social media accounts than at a place that’s packed with nice looking things? From arresting paintings to some unusual sculptures and installations, you won’t run out of things to post on your feeds. Just mind where you’re standing when you’re posing for a selfie - you really wouldn’t want to break that S$50,000 sculpture. To whet your appetite, here are other works you can expect to see at the fair.

