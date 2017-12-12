Frozen yogurt chain llaollao 'far from finished' in Singapore, it says

SINGAPORE: Spanish frozen yogurt chain llaollao, which saw its 29 Singapore outlets closed and replaced by another froyo brand, Yole, called the closure a "disappointing" and "unilateral decision" on the part of its master franchisee, adding that the brand was "far from finished" in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 13), llaollao said the company with which it had been developing its brand in Singapore had "unilaterally decided" to close all the establishments in the country and reopen them under the Yole Frozen Yogurt brand.

D+1 Holding is the master franchisee of llaollao in Singapore.

"The closing of the 29 establishments in Singapore is very disappointing for us after so many years of work, but we face the situation with the peace of mind of having always fulfilled our commitments," llaollao wrote in the post.

"We are working to keep llaollao in the country and to guarantee that the brand continues to be a leader in the frozen yogurt market, as we achieved thanks to you. We will be back with new stores soon, much sooner than you can expect," it added.



The brand also emphasised that it had "absolutely nothing" to do with its replacement.

"(Yole Frozen Yogurt) is a totally new brand in the frozen yogurt market that does not exist in Europe, even though it has been advertised as such," it stated.

"Some of the new Yole outlets might still have available stock of some llaollao product, but in any case, the Yole establishments do not have and will not be able to have the frozen yogurt and the rest of llaollao products," the Spanish brand said in the post.





