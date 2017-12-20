Frozen yogurt chain llaollao planning a return to Singapore in 2018

The Spanish brand says Singapore is a “key market” and regaining its presence is now a primary objective following the closure of all its local outlets earlier this month.

SINGAPORE: Spanish brand llaollao is planning to make its popular frozen yogurt available in Singapore again as soon as next year.

Given that Singapore is a key market, the company has made regaining its presence here one of its primary objectives and is in search of new locations to reopen llaollao as soon as possible, a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

Channel NewsAsia first reported on Dec 6 that the popular froyo chain would be closing down in Singapore to make way for a new brand called Yole as D+1 Holding, the company that was the master franchisee of llaollao in Singapore, said that it would no longer be continuing the franchise.

In a Facebook post on Dec 12, llaollao said it was “far from finished” and called the closure a "unilateral decision" on the part of its master franchisee.

To that, D+1 Holding said in a media release on Dec 14 that it did so after llaollao “vehemently rejected” its suggestions for menu improvements and “imposed many other obstacles” for it in Singapore.

Llaollao, which sells frozen yogurt with a wide variety of toppings and opened to much fanfare four years ago in Singapore, told Channel NewsAsia that it is “very disappointed” with the turn of events for the brand here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it has begun work on a relaunching strategy in Singapore, encouraged by the high acceptance of its product and "incredible number of messages" it has received from customers "urging them to maintain their presence in the country", the llaollao spokesperson said.