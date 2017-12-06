Frozen yogurt chain llaollao to be replaced with new brand Yole

SINGAPORE: Spanish frozen yogurt chain llaollao will be closing down in Singapore to make way for Yole, another European froyo brand, starting from Thursday (Dec 7), Channel NewsAsia has learnt.

D+1 Holding, the company that is the master franchisee of llaollao in Singapore, confirmed that it will no longer be continuing the franchise. It did not reveal the reason why.

“D+1 Holding has terminated the master franchise of Singapore with llaollao Spain and will cease the operations of llaollao in Singapore,” it said in a reply to Channel NewsAsia.

The company has since acquired the rights to European frozen yogurt chain Yole (which is pronounced yo-lay) and will be converting all 29 llaollao outlets islandwide to the new brand by Dec 9.

Llaollao's Raffles City outlet has been boarded up since end-November, with the hoarding featuring the new frozen yogurt brand Yole. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Since opening in Singapore four years ago, llaollao, which sells frozen yogurt with a wide variety of toppings, quickly gained ground and attracted long queues outside its flagship store at Marina Square and other branches.

The new brand Yole will also be serving natural frozen yogurt as well as a coconut soft-serve ice cream.

On top of the wide selection of toppings, new frozen yogurt flavours, made with ingredients sourced from Italy and Spain, will be introduced on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Prices range from S$2.50 to S$6.95 for tubs and smoothies.

“Over time, Yole will study the market and their customer expectations to develop future flavours and add even more toppings,” D+1 Holding said.

On whether the new froyo brand has big shoes to fill, a spokesperson from D+1 Holding told Channel NewsAsia: “Objectively, we believe Yole is a better product and has a wider menu. We also firmly believe that Yole will suit the Singapore market with exciting flavour innovations and well-known toppings from Spain and Italy.”