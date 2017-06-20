Fruit seller arrested for assaulting NEA officers

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting and using abusive language against three National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officers.

In a media release on Tuesday (Jun 20), police said NEA officers were carrying out their rounds around Arumugam Road in Ubi on Monday when they saw the suspect hawking fruit without a valid licence. The man tried to flee but was stopped.

The 60-year-old then punched and head-butted the first officer, and spat on the second officer, police said. He also slammed the door of his vehicle against the third officer's hand, and hurled vulgarities towards the three officers throughout the altercation.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday for using criminal force against a public servant. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.