Full-time NSman pronounced dead at Pasir Ris camp

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Full-time National Serviceman was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics at 11.32am on Saturday (Dec 31) in Pasir Ris Camp, according to a statement from MINDEF.



He was on guard duty in the camp.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in this time of grief," said MINDEF.

Responding to media queries, police said they were alerted to the incident at 11.06am. The man was found motionless in the guard room at Pasir Ris Camp.

The unnatural death is being investigated, added police.