Funds disbursed for upkeep of national monuments doubled

SINGAPORE: Funding for the upkeep of national monuments will be doubled this year, the National Heritage Board announced on Thursday (Jun 8).

National monuments such as the Abdul Gafoor Mosque and St Joseph’s Church will get S$200,000 to co-fund their maintenance, up from S$100,000 last year.

The scope of maintenance works will also be expanded, with work such as lightning protection and removal of vegetation close to monuments to prevent damage now included in the National Monument Fund’s list of works eligible for co-funding.

The fund, which covers both maintenance and restoration, aims to ensure that monument owners conduct regular maintenance works to prevent unaddressed works from snowballing into significant restoration costs.

"Many of the applicants are going beyond basic maintenance such as termite control, and venturing into a wider range of investigative works to establish long-term maintenance plans for their buildings,” NHB said. “These works help prevent the ballooning of restoration costs."

First-time applicants can receive up to 50 per cent in co-funding for restoration works if approved.

On top of the S$200,000 for maintenance works, another S$2 million will be disbursed to seven national monuments for restoration works.

The Chesed-El Synagogue, which was gazetted as a national monument in 1998, will receive close to S$400,000 this year for its maintenance and restoration works, such as structural enhancements to its front canopies, complete with ornate floral plasterwork and cornices.

The expanded scope of the maintenance fund will allow the monument to conduct assessment studies of nearby overhanging vegetation, NHB said.