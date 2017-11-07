Gaming firm Razer prices IPO near top end, raises US$528 million

HONG KONG: Razer Inc, a gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) near the top end of the range, raising HK$4.12 billion (US$528 million), IFR reported on Tuesday.

The IPO has been priced at HK$3.88, the Thomson Reuters publication reported, adding the company, which is based in Singapore and the United States, was offering 1.063 billion primary shares in an indicative range of HK$2.93 to HK$4 each.

A Razor spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)