Gang robber who targeted wife of ‘4D boss’ jailed, caned after 6 years on the run

SINGAPORE: After more than six years on the run, a man was on Tuesday (Nov 7) sentenced to four years and six months’ jail, as well as six strokes of the cane for a gang robbery he committed in 2010.

Khoo Wei Chyi was sentenced to an additional three months’ jail for paying S$5,000 to be smuggled out of Singapore in a suitcase in July 2011, to escape prosecution.

Khoo, 42, was arrested in Batam in January this year for overstaying in Indonesia, and was repatriated to Singapore in April.

He and four accomplices robbed housewife Ong Siew Hong at her Bukit Batok home on Sep 22, 2010. They stole more than S$112,700 in cash and valuables from two safes in the landed property, after pointing a knife at Mdm Ong and tying her up with cable ties.

The robbers also tied up Mdm Ong’s then-nine-year-old daughter and domestic helper and taped their mouths shut with duct tape.

ROBBERS POSED AS NEA OFFICERS

A court heard two of Khoo’s accomplices, Low Soon Kwee and Ong Bee Han, decided to rob the family after they were told that Mdm Ong’s husband was “a big 4D boss who kept a lot of money in … the house”.

Low and Bee Han roped in Khoo and two others, Ong Chye Kwee, and Tay Chuan Bock, to commit the robbery.

The five men, who are now in their forties, were unemployed at the time.

They decided to pose as National Environment Agency (NEA) officers to gain entry to the Ong household on the pretext of checking the house for mosquitoes.

The robbers bought gloves, surgical masks, suits, cable ties and a fogging machine before driving to Bukit Batok in a car with a fake licence plate.

They told the Ongs’ neighbours to stay indoors as they were going to carry out fogging.

At about 12.50pm, Mdm Ong returned home with her daughter. As she was parking the car, Low started fogging near the house. Bee Han then approached Mdm Ong and told her that they needed to check her house for mosquitoes.

Mdm Ong allowed the men to do so, but became suspicious when she realised that all five were wearing surgical masks. In an attempt to scare them off, she lied that her husband was asleep upstairs.

Undeterred, Khoo pointed a knife at Mdm Ong and demanded she tell them where the safe was. Khoo assured her she would not be hurt if she cooperated.

Mdm Ong told the robbers there was a safe in the master bedroom on the third floor. She was forced to enter a security code to unlock the bedroom door, before she was taken to another room and tied up.

Bee Han told Mdm Ong’s daughter and helper that they were wanted upstairs. When they entered the room, Khoo tied them up too, and placed duct tape over their mouths.

The gang of robbers used crowbars, a power drill and screw drivers which they had brought along to force the safe open, pocketing two bundles of S$50 notes and a Rolex watch.

They found a second safe on the first floor, from which they stole more bundles of cash. They also stole cash from Mdm Ong’s handbag, and hid her mobile phone and car key in a kitchen cabinet to prevent her from getting help.

Before leaving, the robbers told Mdm Ong to make a police report only after an hour, so they would have time to flee the country.

The money was distributed among the robbers. Khoo received S$18,000, which he used to gamble and pay off debts.

When she felt the coast was clear, Mdm Ong managed to retrieve a pair of scissors to free herself, her daughter and their helper.

KHOO ESCAPED SINGAPORE IN A SUITCASE

Khoo was charged in court, but absconded before he was due to plead guilty to robbery in July 2011. A prosecutor from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Khoo paid S$5,000 to be smuggled out of Singapore.

Hidden in a suitcase, Khoo “departed Singapore from an unknown shoreline” in the first week of July, the court heard.

Khoo’s lawyer Ms Alice Tan said that while on the run, Khoo “met a lovely lady whom he married in 2015”. They have a two-year-old son. To support his new family, Khoo started an arcade games business in Batam, Ms Tan said. “He found (a) new purpose in life.”

The lawyer said Khoo looks forward to an early release to resume his responsibilities as a father and son. His elderly mother was in court on Tuesday. Khoo also has a 13-year-old son he left behind in Singapore, and who has been cared for by his mother.

Khoo’s friends have been supporting his Indonesian wife and young son, who remain in Batam, Ms Tan said.

The punishment for gang robbery is two to 10 years’ jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Khoo’s accomplices have been dealt with.