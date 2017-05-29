Gardens by the Bay celebrates turning 5 with multimedia show

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is turning five this year, and will celebrate with a line-up of activities including a multimedia show called the Gardens Extravaganza Special. A full-dress rehearsal for the show took place on Monday night (May 29).

Colourful visuals projected on the Supertrees in the Gardens Extravaganza Special. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The Supertree Grove will be the stage for the show, which will only be presented on Jun 3 and 4. It will feature dancers, aerial performers, video mapping and special effects "on a scale that visitors have never seen before", organisers said.

On the same weekend, a roving parade, dance party and light installations will take place. For the rest of June, Gardens by the Bay will put up a fifth anniversary edition of its sound and light show Garden Rhapsody as well.

Stilt walkers at the Gardens Extravaganza Special. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

In addition, Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome will be home to Blue Beauties, a floral display showcasing blue flowers such as hydrangeas and delphiniums, for its fifth anniversary celebrations.

"This year marks a milestone for Gardens by the Bay, as it celebrates five years since its beginnings as a bold idea to build a national garden on reclaimed land. Five years on, Gardens by the Bay has grown to become a world-renowned attraction that is also embraced by Singaporeans as a garden to call their own," Gardens by the Bay said.