Gardens by the Bay lights up Mid-Autumn festival with sprawling lantern sets

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is all set to bask in the glow of its Mid-Autumn Festival celebration which will run from Friday (Sep 22) to Oct 8.

A couple pose with a pumpkin lantern display. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Themed Autumn Abundance, the festival will have large-scale lantern sets of bountiful harvests and good fortune, nightly cultural performances, a food street and craft booths.

The Waters of Prosperity lantern display. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The Waters of Prosperity lantern display has 70 carp lanterns. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

One of the dazzling displays is Waters of Prosperity – the largest lantern display at Gardens by the Bay to date, spanning 1,250 sq m. It sits over the waters of the Dragonfly Lake painting a glowing portrait of a fishing village teeming with carp fish.

The Splendour of Blooms display over the lake. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another striking water display straddling the lake is Splendour of Blooms, which features 250 waterlily lanterns floating among fishes and ducks, each one lighting up to the rhythm of accompanying music.

The Grains of Gold display. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

One of the 4,000 glowing rice stalks in the Grains of Gold display. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Nearby, a paddy field dubbed Grains of Gold gleams with 4,000 glowing rice stalks as two farmers and an ox plow the ground. The glowing grains symbolise the importance of rice as a source of food as well as a source of income for many.

Visitors taking photos of the Trail of Abundance lantern display. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Ant lanterns carrying harvest along a pathway at Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Picturesque lantern displays – from cornucopias of harvest crops to life-size ant lanterns carrying produce – adorn the park.

Dragonfly lanterns on one of Gardens by the Bay's Supertree. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Dragonfly lanterns perched on the Dragonfly Bridge. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Another illuminating sight is the 100 iridescent, larger-than-life dragonfly lanterns perched on the Supertrees and Dragonfly Bridge in the Flight of the Dragonflies display. In many cultures, the dragonfly is seen as a guardian and associated with luck and prosperity.

Malay dance group Artiste Seni Budaya. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The event will also see the celebration of diverse performances. For example, Malay dance group Artiste Seni Budaya will present traditional songs and dances that depict the act of harvesting and gotong royong (community spirit) during festive celebrations in kampungs.

The Autumn Harvest display inside the Flower Dome. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

While visitors enjoy free access to the Gardens’ grand sets, they will have to purchase tickets to the indoor Flower Dome - which range from S$8 to S$28 - in order to view the bounteous field of fruits, vegetables, flowers and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at the Autumn Harvest display.

The festival will officially be launched by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Friday at 7.30pm.