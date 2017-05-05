Gas leak causes fire, disrupts supply to 1,305 Jurong West households

SINGAPORE: 1,305 households in 12 blocks at Jurong West Street 65 had their supply of gas disrupted for up to six hours on Friday (May 5) after a gas leak that also caused a fire at one of the blocks.

The leak was caused by an underground pipe that was damaged while third-party contractor Gerrich International was carrying out work there, Singapore Power (SP) said in a media statement.



A fire broke out at the void deck of Block 663D as a result of the leak.



The fire involved the underground piping system outside the block, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said, adding that it sent a fire engine and two fire bikes.

SP engineers shut down the valves to the gas pipes to isolate the leak, while they repaired the damaged pipe and restored supply.



Gas supply to the blocks - 663A, 663B, 663C, 663D, 664A, 664B, 664C, 664D, 665A, 665B, 666A and 666B - was disrupted at 3.14pm, SP said, apologising to residents of the blocks for the inconvenience.

According to Facebook updates by SP, the gas supply to all but four blocks - 665A, 665B, 666A and 666B - was restored by 7.20pm.

The other four blocks had their gas supply restored by 9pm.











