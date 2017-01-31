Gas prices to go up from February for Singapore households

SINGAPORE: Gas tariffs for households will increase by 4.5 per cent or 0.76 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Feb 1 to Apr 30, 2017, City Gas announced on Tuesday (Jan 31). This means the tariff will be 17.61 cents per kWh for the three-month period.

The higher price is mainly due to a 20.8 per cent increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.





City Gas said it reviews the tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the gas industry regulator.