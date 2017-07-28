Gas tariff for households to drop by 2% from August to October

SINGAPORE: The gas tariff for households will go down by two per cent for the period of Aug 1 to Oct 31, announced City Gas on Friday (Jul 28).

For those three months, the gas tariff will drop from 18.04 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 17.68 cents per kWh.



This is mainly due to a 7.1 per cent decrease in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, said City Gas, which supplies town gas to nearly 90 per cent of residents in new housing board estates and private properties.

Gas tariffs are reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.