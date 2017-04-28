Gas tariffs for households to increase 2.44% from May to July

SINGAPORE: Households will pay higher prices for the town gas that they get from City Gas over the next three months.

City Gas, which supplies town gas to nearly 90 per cent of residents in new Housing and Development Board estates, announced on Friday (Apr 28) that it is raising its general gas tariff for households by 2.44 per cent from 17.61 cents per (kWh) to 18.04 cents per kWh.

The bulk tariff for a minimum consumption of 1,000 kWh of gas per month will be raised from 16.59 cents per kWh to 17.02 cents per kWh, while that for a minimum consumption of 50,000 kWh of gas per month will be raised from 16.08 cents per kWh to 16.51 cents per kWh.

This pricing will be effective for the period of May 1 to Jul 31, the company said in a news release.

The adjustment is due to a 9.2 per cent increase in fuel costs compared to the previous quarter, it added.

City Gas said it reviews its gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.

Besides HDB estates, it also supplies town gas to private properties and as well as commercial and industrial operations, including hawker centres, food courts, laundries and printing plants.