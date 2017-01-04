GCE O-level results to be released on Jan 11

SINGAPORE: Results of the 2016 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examination will be released on Wednesday, Jan 11.

In a joint media release on Thursday (Jan 4), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said students may collect their results from their schools at 2pm on that day.



Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Jan 11, 2017 to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period, MOE and SEAB said.

Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their account to obtain their results online from 2pm on the same day.

Students who wish to apply for Junior Colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education may do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their GCE O-level examination results, MOE and SEAB said.

JAE registration will open from 3pm on Jan 11 to 4pm on Jan 16, MOE and SEAB said.