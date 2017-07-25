Gelare at Causeway Point suspended after cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE: The Gelare outlet at Causeway Point has been suspended for two weeks from Tuesday (Jul 25) to Aug 7, for failing to keep its premises free of cockroach infestation.

In its suspension notice, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it is suspending the third-floor ice cream outlet after it accumulated 12 demerit points over the last 12 months and was fined S$800 for twice failing to keep the premise free from cockroaches. Each offence comes with a six-point demerit.

The agency added that a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.



All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers, it added.

Gelare had on Monday posted on its Facebook page that its Causeway Point outlet will be closed for an upgrade during the two-week closure period.



