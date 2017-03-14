General insurance premiums rose marginally to S$3.7b in 2016: Association

SINGAPORE: Singapore's general insurance industry posted a 0.6 per cent growth in total gross premiums to S$3.7 billion in 2016, the General Insurance Association (GIA) said on Tuesday (Mar 14).

According to GIA, margins declined amid domestic and external headwinds. This resulted in a slight drop in underwriting profit - the premiums earned after claims have been paid and administrative expenses accounted for - for the overall industry from about S$310 million in 2015 to S$257.6 million last year, it said.



The motor insurance class, which makes up 32 per cent of the general market, saw its premiums remain mostly stable last year, with the average motor premium standing at S$1,202. This is likely due to more choices for motorists as the past year saw several new market entrants, GIA said.

Overall, the motor insurance industry continued to remain profitable, with an underwriting profit of S$87.4 million. Looking ahead, GIA said it expects motor premiums to remain flat due to keen competition among existing insurers and from newcomers.

The association also said that incurred claims slipped 8.5 per cent to S$494.4 million last year due to the industry's continued focus on improving its claims management efficiencies.



Meanwhile, the health insurance class registered the largest growth across the board in 2016, with a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in gross premiums to S$503.5 million. This is likely due to growing interest in the population to ensure adequate health coverage, according to GIA.



However, the health insurance class incurred a loss of S$18.7 million in 2016, due to the rising cost of providing medical and healthcare services as well as rising hospitalisation claims, it said.