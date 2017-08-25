Genting Group matriarch Lee Kim Hua dies at 89

SINGAPORE: Mdm Lee Kim Hua, the mother of Genting Group chairman and chief executive Lim Kok Thay, died on Friday (Aug 25) at the age of 89.



Mr Lim confirmed his mother's death in a statement on Friday.

"On behalf of my family and the Genting Group of Companies, it is with great sadness I announce that my beloved mother, Puan Sri Lee Kim Hua has passed away peacefully this morning," the statement said.



"The wake will begin on Saturday, Aug 26 at 6pm and end on Monday, Aug 28 at 11pm at the family residence: No. 28, Jalan Tengku Ampuan, Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur."

Mdm Lee's husband, Genting Group founder Lim Goh Tong, died in 2007, and his inheritance was held in trust to benefit Mdm Lee, her children and grandchildren.



As of 2017, her son, Lim Kok Thay, is Malaysia's sixth richest man, with a net worth of US$4.5 billion, according to Forbes, which added that the fortune is shared with his mother Mdm Lee and other family members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Properties under the Genting group include Resorts World Sentosa and Genting UK.