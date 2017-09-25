German election results a 'major setback' for politics of moderation: Tharman

SINGAPORE: The results of the recently concluded election in Germany were a "major setback" for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany and the politics of moderation, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Monday (Sep 25).

Ms Merkel won a fourth term in office on Sunday but will have to govern with a far less stable coalition after the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 13 per cent of the vote, becoming the first far-right party to enter parliament in more than half a century.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Tharman commented that the two anchor parties in German politics - Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats - are both "weaker than they have been in six decades" while AfD is now the third-strongest party, riding on unhappiness over the sudden influx of refugees.

"It is the first time since the early days of postwar Germany that a far-right party will be in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament - a worrying shift, and a challenge to the moderation and consensus-driven culture of Germany’s political landscape," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote.

He also quoted an assessment by German newspaper Der Spiegel: “That will have consequences in the form of clashes, provocations and scandalous rhetoric. From the beginning, the AfD will do all it can to ensure that it returns to parliament four years from now - and for that to happen, German society must remain divided. That will be the focus of the AfD caucus in the Bundestag.”

