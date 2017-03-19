GetActive! Singapore to feature more sports in lead-up to National Day

SINGAPORE: Nationwide sporting movement GetActive! Singapore will return for a second edition in the lead-up to National Day this year, and it will feature more sports as well as corporate, masters and youth competitions.

The event will run from Jul 29 to Aug 9, national sports agency Sport Singapore said in a media release on Sunday (Mar 19).

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu said that she hopes the GetActive! Singapore event would become a tradition in which Singaporeans and residents come together to celebrate National Day.

"Sport has no barriers; it celebrates diversity and binds us closer together," said Ms Fu, adding that there will be more sporting opportunities for people with disabilities, as well as competitive sports for corporates, youth and seniors.

This year's competitions will be organised for three specific groups, under the banner of the National Corporate Games, National Masters Games and National Youth Games, the agency said.

The competitions will feature as many as 24 sports, including six para sports. Cycling, para cycling, ultimate frisbee, petanque and pickleball are among the new sports introduced this year.

Registration will open in mid-May. The final list of competitions will be firmed up after registration closes, depending on the response for each sport in each category, Sport Singapore said.





(Source: Sport Singapore)

The sports festivals in 2016 reached more than 350,000 people through activities in the heartlands, as well as ActiveSG sports centres and schools, said Sport Singapore.

It added that this year, Sentosa island too, will host some of the sports festivals, active enabler programmes and sports competitions.