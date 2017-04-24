Geylang Methodist student dies after goal post falls on him

SINGAPORE: A 12-year-old boy from Geylang Methodist Secondary School died in hospital on Monday (Apr 24) after a goal post fell on him.



The boy was playing football with his classmates on Monday morning during a physical education lesson when he grabbed the goal post, which fell on him and hit his head.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for an ambulance from the school at around 9.35am and that the boy was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital with head injuries. CPR was performed on him while en route to the hospital.

According to police, the boy was subsequently pronounced dead. Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death.



In a statement, Geylang Methodist Secondary School's principal Wee Tat Chuen said that the school was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

"The student was an active and friendly boy who loved soccer. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Mr Wee.



"The school is in touch with the student’s family, and is also providing the necessary support to students and staff affected."

He added that the school field had been closed to facilitate police investigations.