Geylang tragedy: Couple’s deaths a murder-suicide, coroner says

SINGAPORE: At about noon on Apr 30, the police received a call for help from Madam Ly Thi Thu Trang: “Someone is threatening to kill me.”

Two police officers who responded to the call found Mdm Ly’s body, clad only in her panties, at the foot of a block at Silverscape, a condominium in Geylang.

She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1.55pm.

Her estranged husband Cheung Thiam Teng was seen inside Mdm Ly’s eighth-storey apartment, drinking and smoking.

He climbed out of the bedroom window to sit on the ledge at about 12.40pm.

Police negotiators tried to dissuade Cheung from jumping off the ledge, but he mostly ignored them and refused to make eye contact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The estranged couple had two young sons, and the police suspected that the younger boy might be inside the apartment.

They decided to end the hours-long standoff, and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers, who were also at the scene, forced their way into the unit.

A safety net was deployed to catch Cheung in case he jumped, but he evaded the net by sweeping it aside with his arms as he launched himself off the ledge.

He was pronounced dead at 3.04pm at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where his wife had died an hour earlier.

A forensic pathologist’s report stated both husband and wife died of multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Mdm Ly had bruises on her arm, suggesting she had been pinched or grabbed roughly. There was also an abrasion on her back inflicted by “a longitudinally-shaped object”, the pathologist stated, and a cable tie around her wrist, suggesting her wrists had been tied.

It later became apparent that Cheung had assaulted his wife with a crowbar.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the condominium, where Mdm Ly lived, showed he had found the crowbar in a rubbish bin just eight minutes before she made her final call.

Cheung had no physical injuries, but a toxicology report revealed he had consumed a cocktail of drugs, including methamphetamine.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

The couple had a troubled marriage, an inquiry into the couple’s deaths heard on Thursday (Sep 28).

In September last year, Cheung was convicted of several charges, including for assaulting Mdm Ly after he trespassed into her home at 5am.

Mdm Ly’s ordeal that day lasted two hours, during which her husband restrained her in the apartment.

She later applied for a Personal Protection Order against him in October 2016 and filed for divorce in February this year after nine years of marriage.

The couple met in Singapore in 2005, while Mdm Ly, who is Vietnamese, was here studying.

They married in 2007, and their sons were born in 2008 and 2015. However, Cheung suspected that the second child was not his.

Throughout their tumultuous marriage, he believed Mdm Ly had been unfaithful and secretly worked as a masseuse, State Coroner Marvin Bay heard.

While in remand at IMH in September 2016, Cheung was diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

According to Mdm Ly’s family, she was never unfaithful. She moved out of the matrimonial home because Cheung had tried to strangle her, the family said.

She also found him very jealous and would suspect any man looking at her to be her lover, the inquiry heard.

Mdm Ly also confided in her friend, Mr Tong Choon Pang. Mr Tong said Mdm Ly admitted she had worked at Orchard Towers as a masseuse.

Following the assault in September 2016, Mr Tong became concerned for his friend’s safety.

He visited the condominium often, and saw Cheung there at least once a week, stalking Mdm Ly.

Mdm Ly had told him that her divorce was to be finalised on May 2, 2017, and that she had made plans to move to Australia with her children.

HUSBAND HAD STALKED HER

CCTV footage from Apr 30, the day of the couple’s deaths, showed Cheung letting himself into the condominium by reaching his arm through the gate and pressing the “gate release” button.

He then picked up the crowbar before going to Mdm Ly’s unit.

The week before, on Apr 20, Mdm Ly had posted on Facebook about having “won” the divorce proceedings and securing custody of the children.

Messages extracted from Mdm Ly’s phone show Cheung had threatened her, warning her not to be “happy too early”.

On Cheung’s phone, investigators found seven self-recorded video clips addressed to his sons, in which he admitted assaulting their mother.

He also claimed Mdm Ly had jumped out of the window to run away from him.

The coroner ruled the couple’s deaths a murder-suicide. Cheung had “unlawfully killed” Mdm Ly before committing suicide, the coroner said.

Mdm Ly’s death “calls attention to the need to take acts of stalking with the utmost seriousness, especially in the presence of acrimonious antecedent ‘bad blood’ between involved parties”, the coroner said.

He also urged condominiums to step up security.