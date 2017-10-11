Giant installs vending machines for gardening tools, pet food

SINGAPORE: From chili crab to gardening tools, shoppers can now get their hands on a variety of items dispensed from vending machines at Giant’s hypermarket stores in IMM Jurong and Tampines.

Called VendMart, the group of five machines at IMM Jurong and 17 machines at Tampines, will be in place till the end of the year.

The initiative is a result of a partnership between Giant and several startups and businesses, and was launched in order to offer customers a wider shopping experience, Giant said at a media preview on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Besides the usual ready-to-eat hot meals and sandwiches, the VendMart machines also offer items such as toys, halal beauty products, men’s grooming products and pet food.

Prices range from S$0.80 to S$79.90.

Giant has plans to increase the number of vending machines to 50, its marketing director Lim Wee Ling said. It is also exploring expansion to its hypermarkets at Suntec City and VivoCity, depending on customer response and space requirements.

