GIC to buy 43% stake in Tokyo office tower for US$555m

SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 43 per cent stake in Shinjuku MAYNDS Tower, a large scale Grade-A office property in Tokyo, for 62.5 billion yen (US$555 million).

In a joint media release on Tuesday (Dec 19), GIC said it will purchase the stake from Daiwa Office Investment Corporation.

Daiwa will also hold a 43 per cent stake, with the remaining stake to be held by an unnamed domestic company.

The 34-storey office building is located in the newly-developed area south of Shinjuku station and has direct underground access to multiple subway lines.

Mr Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer of GIC Real Estate said the investment is a "unique opportunity to acquire a sizeable and stable income-producing asset".

He added that GIC has been investing in Japan for nearly 30 years and remains confident in Japan's continued growth in the long run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GIC will continue to pursue opportunities to invest in quality assets with steady cash flows, he said.

GIC and Daiwa Real Estate Management said they will work to continue to enhance the value of the asset.