Girl killed in fatal accident in Bukit Batok; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A young girl was killed in an accident at Bukit Batok Central on Monday evening (Oct 9).



The driver of a car involved has been arrested, Channel NewsAsia understands.

The girl is believed to be four years old.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians at 6.40pm.

Both had serious injuries, SCDF said.

It sent two ambulances to the scene. A woman and a child were taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

