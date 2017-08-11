Girl's foot gets stuck in White Sands mall escalator

SINGAPORE: A four-year-old girl was taken to hospital after her right foot got stuck in an escalator at the White Sands mall in Pasir Ris on Friday (Aug 11) evening.

The incident, which took place at around 9.30pm, saw the girl trapped in the escalator descending from level two to level one of White Sands, the mall's general manager Dennis Cheong said in a statement to Channel NewsAsia.

Eyewitness Isaiah said he was eating with family and friends at Gurney Drive Signatures on level three of the shopping mall when he suddenly heard a commotion from below.

"We were eating and suddenly a kid cried out ... (I) looked down and saw a kid (with her foot) stuck in between the escalator, and her mum holding on," the 37-year-old pastor told Channel NewsAsia. "Then everyone (was) rushing to stop the escalator and help the kid."

He said that the shopping mall's staff members and security then attended to the girl and her mother, while a "big crowd started to form".

Mr Cheong said staff members at the mall were alerted to the incident at 9.35pm and were at the scene five minutes later to help the girl.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it sent a fire engine, two fire bikes, a Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene.



SCDF personnel rescued the girl, who was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



Mr Cheong added that the mall's management were in contact with the girl's family members and were also at the hospital to render assistance to the family.

"The safety of our shoppers is of utmost importance to us and AsiaMalls Management takes a very serious view of the matter," he said. "We are currently conducting an investigation with the escalator operator and the Building & Construction Authority."

He added that the escalator would be closed until further notice.