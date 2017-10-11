Gleneagles Hospital to pay medical bill for security guard who had heart attack

SINGAPORE: Gleneagles Hospital will cover the bill for one of their security guards who was unable to pay for his medical costs after he had a heart attack and had to be placed in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

In an update on a Give.Asia page set up to raise funds for the security guard Mr Thomas Lukose, his brother on Thursday (Oct 12) thanked donors for coming forward but said that the hospital had agreed to cover Mr Lukose's bills.

"We’ve just received good news from Gleneagles Hospital CEO, Mr Lee Suen Ming, that they will be covering the medical bills for my brother Thomas, and we need not raise funds for his medical fees anymore," said Mr Daniel Lukose.

He said that they were touched by donors' "overwhelming generosity" and added that they would donate all the money that had already been given to "the next person in need".

As of Friday morning, the campaign page had raised about S$24,500 - more than half of its goal of S$40,000.

Mr Phua Tien Beng, the acting chief executive officer for the Singapore operations division of Parkway Pantai, which operates Gleneagles Hospital, said that after reviewing the case, the hospital decided to cover Mr Lukose's outstanding medical bills because "it is the right thing to do".

"Thomas received timely and expert care from our doctors and staff when he suffered a heart attack at the hospital," said Mr Phua. "We are very glad that he has made an excellent recovery and is now recuperating at home."

"NO CHOICE" BUT TO GO AHEAD WITH GLENEAGLES OPERATION

Mr Lukose was on night duty at Gleneagles Hospital on Sep 13 when he suffered a heart attack and had to be placed in the hospital's ICU.

As they were unable to afford the costs for a private hospital, Mr Lukose's family members attempted to transfer him to the Singapore General Hospital, his brother said on a crowdfunding campaign page.

However, efforts to do so were unsuccessful as there was no ICU slot available at SGH.

"It will be risky to keep waiting any longer. Therefore, we have no choice, but to go ahead with an operation at Gleneagles," his brother Daniel had written on Give.Asia.

Mr Lukose underwent open-heart surgery on Sep 16. The surgeon who operated on him, Dr Sriram Shankar, did not charge him for the operation, but the hospital bill still came up to S$78,000 (of which S$13,500 was covered by his work insurance).

"Our family doesn't have the means to afford such medical expenses as I am a security guard and my other two brothers are in ordinary jobs like driving and security," Mr Daniel Lukose wrote on Give.Asia.