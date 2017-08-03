Go behind the scenes on new Mediacorp Experience tour

SINGAPORE: Pose for photos on the set of local drama 118, be a model on the cover of 8 Days magazine or co-host a radio show with a 987 DJ.

These are some of the activities offered by The Mediacorp Experience, a 90-minute guided tour giving visitors an insider’s look at the media industry, as well as the history and future of broadcasting in Singapore.

The tour was officially launched on Thursday (Aug 3) by Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim, with some 60 guests from the media industry and business community in attendance.

“Creating the highly interactive Mediacorp Experience is one of our many initiatives to engage and get closer to our viewers, readers and listeners,” said Mediacorp chairman Ernest Wong. “We hope this would also eventually be an interesting destination for overseas visitors to Singapore.”

Dr Yaacob kicked off his tour by acting out a scene from The Little Nyonya before trying his hand at reading the news for Channel NewsAsia. He also put on virtual reality goggles for a 360-degree Toggle experience.

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim taking on the role of a news presenter. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

“This is a wonderful effort by Mediacorp to bring what they do closer to the public so they have a better appreciation,” he said. “Hopefully, some of them will be attracted to join the media industry and add to the vibrancy we have in Singapore.”

Dr Yaacob said the tour shows how Mediacorp is “preparing for a digital future”, as he urged the broadcaster to tap on the “digital revolution to enhance the experience of the consumer”.

“People are looking at content to be entertained not just to be informed,” he added. “If Mediacorp can do that, it’ll be wonderful for us to retain not just viewership, but getting the younger generation to watch the content on TV and on any other platform.”

The Mediacorp Experience is currently fully booked and will be available for group bookings from mid-September.