Going bald for a cause: Third-time Hair for Hope participant's message to caregivers

SINGAPORE: Jacq Ong is no a stranger to Hair for Hope, the annual fundraising campaign where participants shave their heads in support of children with cancer.



On Saturday (Jul 29), the 43-year-old will go bald for the third time when the event is held at VivoCity shopping mall, but this time, she’s doing it for a different cause.



“In 2005 and 2009, when I shaved at Hair for Hope, I did it because I wanted to help raise awareness about childhood cancer. Tomorrow, I am going back to give because I feel touched by all the help that I received as a caregiver,” Jacq told Channel NewsAsia.



Wanting to do more than just raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer, Jacq started volunteering as a “play personnel” at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in 2007. This involves spending time every Friday morning with children undergoing cancer treatment.



Jacq recalled a particular incident in 2010 when she was invited to play with a boy who was hospitalised and was not allowed to play with the other children due to his condition.



“This boy was different from the other children I used to play with. With him, no matter what I did, I could not seem to lift his spirits.”



Jacq felt “helpless” and “like a failure” – coupled with the challenges she was facing in life at that time – she decided to stop volunteering.



Third-time Hair for Hope participant Jacq Ong, who used to volunteer as at KK Women's and Children's Hospital. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

The turning point came when the dog Jacq adopted from an animal shelter in 2014 was diagnosed with Spindle Cell Sarcoma, a type of tissue cancer. The dog, named Hope, was given 10 months to live and Jacq took care of it until it died.



“It was through Hope that I learnt how to receive help,” said Jacq.



She explained that as a “strong, independent woman”, she used to refuse to seek help whenever she ran into problems. But Hope’s cancer diagnosis gave her a renewed perspective as she was desperate to save her pet and started “reaching out” to others.



Her advice to other caregivers: “As much as we care for the person or even animal, that being wants to know that we are being taken care of as well. Ask for help, there is a community.”



“Know that you are not alone and allow yourself to be supported.”



FIGHTING NEGATIVE PERCEPTIONS ABOUT GOING BALD



In 2005, Jacq decided to go bald to raise awareness about childhood cancer at Hair for Hope, which is organised by the Children’s Cancer Foundation.



But her mother was against her shaving her head, saying: “No, you cannot do it. What would other people say?”



Jacq recalled how her mother refused to attend the Hair for Hope event that year to show her support. The next day, her mother repeatedly said “don’t walk next to me” when they were out together.



Eventually, her mother opened up about something Jacq never knew.



“Her younger brother, my uncle, passed on very suddenly from leukaemia when he was still a teenager. It happened overnight. I think my mum never processed her grief but through my experience at Hair for Hope, it strengthened my relationship with my mother by enabling her to open up about her own experience,” she recounted.



From initially being afraid of what others had to say about Jacq taking part in Hair for Hope, her mother attended the event in 2009 to show her support when Jacq decided make a bald statement for the second time.



“It’s very heartwarming to see my mother adopt a new perspective about Hair for Hope.”



According to the organisers, Hair for Hope, which is in its 15th year, hopes to attract 6,500 participants and raise S$3.6 million to help children and families affected by cancer.



The main event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at VivoCity, with smaller events organised at various companies and organisations until the end of July.

