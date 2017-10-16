Golden Mile Complex suspect charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt

SINGAPORE: The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked a man at Golden Mile Complex was charged on Monday (Oct 16) with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his 25-year-old victim.



Wee Boon How allegedly punched and stomped on Bong Hong Yun's face several times, causing multiple facial fractures on the right side of his face.

The incident took place last Wednesday between 2.52am and 2.56am at the complex.



Channel NewsAsia understands Wee was at the complex to meet a friend. He was on the way to the washroom when he encountered Bong, whom he did not know prior to the incident.



Both men then got into a staring match, which led to the alleged assault.

Wee was caught stomping on his victim repeatedly in a 49-second video that has since gone viral. The video shows the victim curled on the floor outside a shop as the attacker in a white T-shirt stomps on him repeatedly.



Wee returned to the scene of the incident with the police on Sunday after he was arrested the day before. He did a walk-through on the first floor of Golden Mile Complex including through the area of the alleged assault.



Bong was conscious when taken to hospital and is understood to have been discharged.







Wee, who is currently unrepresented, intends to plead guilty. He also stated his intention to engage a private counsel.



If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years as well as caning or a fine.



The next mention of the case will be on Nov 13.