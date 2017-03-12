'Golden staircase' at Jalan Rajah removed by artist

SINGAPORE: The artist behind the "golden staircase" at Block 103 Jalan Rajah has removed the gold foil that covered the steps, leaving just a "little trace" of her work.

On Sunday (Mar 12), Priyageetha Dia posted a picture of the staircase that showed it in its original concrete state, except for a small square of foil on the first step.

She said in her post: "The existence and the end of this work bears my responsibility and no one else's. With a little trace left behind, a memento of the space. Till we meet again;"

When contacted by Channel NewsAsia, Priya said: "It was voluntarily removed by me, no pressure from the town council. To me, my work is already done."

In an interview with Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday, Ms Priya had said she intended to remove the gold foil.

That decision came after the Jalan Besar Town Council said what Ms Priya did was "unauthorised" and "not permissible" under its by-laws.





The staircase covered in gold foil, located at Block 103 Jalan Rajah. (Photo: Priyageetha Dia/Facebook)

Jalan Besar Town Council said it is "supportive" of efforts by the community to enhance their living environment, adding that over the years, various organisations and individuals have utilised public spaces for their art projects.



"If Ms Priya had approached our town council before embarking on her project, we might have been able to explore an alternative site that is more suitable," a spokesperson earlier told Channel NewsAsia.