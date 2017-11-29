Gong Cha makes a comeback to Singapore on Dec 1 at SingPost Centre

SINGAPORE: Popular bubble tea brand Gong Cha will return to Singapore on Friday (Dec 1), opening its first outlet at SingPost centre.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Gong Cha said in their announcement that the "long wait and suspense is finally over".

The outlet will be located on the first floor of SingPost Centre, near Paya Lebar MRT station. It will open to the public at noon.



Gong Cha's business director Simon Lim told Channel NewsAsia that while not the entire original menu will be reproduced, its bestsellers such as earl grey milk tea and milk foam Alisan tea are available.

In addition to new drinks such as purple sweet potato milk tea, brown sugar fresh milk oolong and matcha with red bean, Gong Cha will launch two new ranges of drinks - tea lattes and smoothies.

It also said that there are plans to open another two to three new stores in Singapore by the end of the year.

Bubble tea chain Gong Cha left Singapore in June after its previous master franchisee RTG Holdings decided to cease operations here. All Gong Cha outlets were replaced with its own bubble tea brand, LiHO.

However, Royal Tea Taiwan - the company behind the Gong Cha brand - announced in August that the chain would return to Singapore under a new master franchisee, Gong Cha (Singapore).

It is now under the leadership of Mr Kang Puay Seng, who is a veteran in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the co-founder and former managing director of Mr Bean food and beverage chain.